FORT LEAVENWORTH, Kan. — Fort Leavenworth and federal officials are investigating after a civilian employee at the Army post died after being hit by a train.

A spokesperson for Fort Leavenworth said the employee was outside working on a front-end loader tractor around 2 p.m. Tuesday near the Sherman Army Airfield.

Officials said a Union Pacific train collided with the tractor near Chief Joseph Loop and Rialto Road. The railroad company also owns the railroad tracks, according to the Kansas Department of Transportation.

The civilian worker was taken to the hospital by helicopter where he later died of his injuries Tuesday afternoon. The man’s name has not been released yet until family is notified.

Fort Leavenworth said the National Transportation Safety Board and Union Pacific officials are also on scene investigating the incident.

This is a developing story. We will update as we confirm more details.