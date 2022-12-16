JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Governor Mike Parson ordered U.S. and Missouri flags lowered to half-staff at firehouses statewide in honor of Kennett Fire Department Captain Robert Moore.

Captain Moore was off duty on December 3rd when he was recalled to services to assist with a structure fire. The following day he was found deceased in his home due to a medical emergency, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The 57-year-old served the Kennett Fire Department for over 30 years. He worked as a full-time firefighter while also a reserve police officer with the Kennett Police Department since 2005.

“Captain Robert Moore gave meaning to the word “commitment” in his 30-year career protecting the citizens of Kennett as both a firefighter and a police officer,” Governor Mike Parson said. “During his distinguished public safety career, he was twice recognized as Kennett Firefighter of the Year (1994 and 2009), twice received lifesaving awards, and was named City of Kennett Police Officer of the Year. We are grateful for his dedication to public service and the sacrifices he made to protect others.”

The flags will be held at half-staff on the day Captain Moore is laid to rest. To view the proclamation, click here.