SOUTHWEST MISSOURI — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced disaster assistance funds for some Missouri counties affected by severe storms and tornadoes that hit the area in late July to mid-August.

The counties in southwest Missouri receiving the federal declaration include Barry, Barton, Dade, and Vernon. A couple of other regional counties also receiving FEMA funds are Greene and Taney.

The dates covered under the disaster declaration include July 29th to August 14. The funding is available to the state, tribal, and eligible local governments, as well as certain private non-profit organizations.