MISSOURI — Even during an ideal growing season, there’s a lot to worry about if you’re a farmer. And this year, with too much rain in the spring, and excessive heat and drought in the summer, there’s even more for them to stress over.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture has announced the launch of the AgriStress Helpline. It’s designed to provide confidential mental health support to farmers, ranchers, and anyone else in Missouri agriculture.

The helpline can be accessed by calling or texting (833) 897-2474.

Healthcare professionals are available 7 days a week, 24-hours a day.