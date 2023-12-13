BOONE COUNTY, Mo. – A Missouri man convicted of killing his cousin and her husband in 2006 was sentenced to death in 2008. The Supreme Court of Missouri issued a date for Brian Dorsey’s execution today. He will be put to death at 6 p.m. on April 9, 2024.

Dorsey shot and killed his sleeping cousin, Sarah Bonnie, and her husband, Ben Bonnie, in their New Bloomfield home on the night of December 23, 2006. After the murders, he stole cash, her car, and other property to sell in an attempt to settle his drug debts. On December 26, 2006, Dorsey turned himself in to the authorities after Sarah Bonnie’s parents discovered the victims.

The U.S. Supreme Court rejected Dorsey’s most recent request to have his death sentence overturned in February. In 2017, all seven judges unanimously rejected his attempt to have his guilty plea and death sentence overturned at the Missouri Supreme Court. In 2013, he alleged that the state withheld DNA evidence and criticized his counsel’s effectiveness.