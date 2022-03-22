KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sheena Greitens said she stands behind her sworn statements involving ex-husband and former Missouri Governor, Eric Greitens.

Sheena Greitens’ sworn affidavit was made public Monday.

In it, she alleged that her ex-husband was physically abusive and demonstrated such “unstable and coercive behavior” that steps were taken to limit his access to firearms when they were together.

“I did not discuss the contents of my affidavit with anyone other than my counsel and, after the affidavit was filed, my immediate family,” Sheena said in a statement addressing the affidavit.

The sworn affidavit is part of an ongoing child custody dispute in Missouri. Sheena Greitens filed for divorce from her husband after a sex scandal which led to his resignation as governor in June 2018.

She is asking the court to move the custody case to Austin in part to spare her children from renewed public attention as Eric Greitens runs for U.S. Senate in Missouri.

“My only interest is what’s best for my two children, and for the last four years, I have gone to great lengths to keep these family matters private to protect them,” Sheena Greitens said in the statement.

After the contents of the affidavit became public, Eric Greitens released his own statement Monday afternoon.

“I will continue to love and care for my beautiful sons with all of mu being, and that includes fighting for the truth and against completely fabricated, baseless allegations,” Eric Greitens said in a statement.

He went on to say that he will continue to pray for his ex-wife and “hope that she gets the help that she needs.”

Sheena Greitens said she did not plan to release additional information about their previous relationship until it’s appropriate to do so in court.

“I am not interested in litigating this matter anywhere other than the courtroom. At the appropriate time in the legal process, I will provide whatever evidence and documentation the court requests, including testimony under oath,” Sheena said.

Republicans have called for Greitens to drop out of the Senate race following the new accusations. So far he has not mentioned plans to end his campaign.