WASHINGTON, DC — Former Missouri General, Eric Schmitt, 47, was sworn in as the state’s next US Senator today. He is taking over Roy Blunt’s seat after winning the election against Trudy Busch Valentine this last November. He will be the 2,000th Senator in United States History.

“I’m truly humbled and honored by the opportunity to continue to serve the people of the great state of Missouri as a United States Senator,” states Senator Eric Schmitt. “I will continue to serve as a champion for all Missourians, to fight for the farmers, the small business owners, and Missouri parents and families, and will continue to push back on government intrusion and overreach at every step. This is a new day, and I’m excited for what comes next.”

Schmitt was born and raised in St. Louis County. He began his political career in 2005 as an alderman in Glendale, Missouri. From there, he was elected as a state senator and then went on to serve as state treasurer and eventually as Missouri’s attorney general.

Blunt announced that he was retiring in May 2021. The Republican primary to replace the senator turned into one of the most watched races in the nation. Former Governor Eric Greitens entered the fray along with, Congressman Billy Long, Mark McCloskey, and several others.

Former President Donald Trump weighed in on the contest, endorsing “Eric.” It was unclear who he was referring to, with Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt leading the pack.