KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Cannabis microbusinesses: That’s the buzzword in Missouri after the state’s Department of Health and Senior Services revealed their first round of license-winners across the state.

And wouldn’t you know it, the Kansas City metro had the most applications for dispensaries compared to all the other Show-Me State congressional districts.

FOX4 went to a handful of the addresses listed on the successful applications and found them to be empty (or mostly empty) buildings.

However, the licenses were just announced Tuesday, and marijuana advocates said in this situation, the license really does come before a lot of other work.

On U.S. 40 Highway in Independence, a former Steak ‘n Shake is listed in state paperwork as the potential future home of a dispensary microbusiness.

On Troost Avenue, a former car lot is the address listed on the application for a winning wholesale grow operation.

And in the belly of the West Bottoms, a back-alley that’s surprisingly part of State Line Road also secured a grow license.

These are just a few of the first 48 cannabis microbusiness getting an initial go-ahead from the state, which targeted certain demos for ownership.

“By both minority group members and those of limited financial means,” said Dan Viets, Missouri coordinator for NORML.

He adds that getting license approval will likely attract start-up investors, allowing low-capital outsiders to break into the business.

But state paperwork shows some applicants apparently banded together, with 74 out of the nearly 200 applicants for KC-area dispensary listing an Archibald Avenue property as their potential address.

MDHSS officials said that’s allowed and, in fact, the licenses are not married to a specific address. More information on the process will come out as it moves forward.