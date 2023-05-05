EL DORADO SPRINGS, Mo. — An El Dorardo Springs man perishes in an early morning crash while a Camdenton man is seriously hurt, Missouri State Highway Patrol reported.

The crash occurred just after midnight Friday along US 54 – four miles west of El Dorado Springs. MSHP said Clinton Stacy, 30, was heading eastbound when Matthew Trandum, 33, driving a Peterbilt tractor trailer crossed the centerline while traveling west, striking Stacy’s Chevrolet Silverado head-on.

Stacy was pronounced dead at the scene by the Vernon County Coroner. Trandum sustained serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Joplin.

This is Troop D’s 33rd fatality for 2023.