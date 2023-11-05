KSNF/KODE — Back in September, we brought you the story of eight-year-old Jaxson Kress from Webb City who spent time with some beloved Kansas City Chiefs players.

Jaxson didn’t stop there. Today (Sunday), he spent time with Sporting Kansas City, a team from Major League Soccer, at the Children’s Mercy Park Stadium in Kansas City.

Jaxson’s father, Jeff, sent us photos he took at the game.

Before the game versus St. Louis, Jaxson gave out his specially made bracelets to players Johnny Russell and Jake Davis. They all have inspiring quotes on them, and it’s one of the many ways Jaxson spreads positivity to others.

Jeff tells us Jaxson wanted to give them a “spark of good luck” before they took the field.

Jaxson was diagnosed with leukemia when he was just three years old. These blue bracelets are similar to the orange ones you see here.

Jaxson also gives these ones to the people he meets. But the ones he gave today say, ‘Faith can move mountains.’ And Sporting KC beat St. Louis 2 to 1.