LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — Eight people were injured late Saturday night when a boat crashed into a house onshore.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before midnight on July 22 when a 2014 Nortech boat ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm. The vessel crashed into a house and ejected all eight passengers.

The passengers were taken to Lake Regional Hospital for treatment. Six of the eight passengers are in serious condition, while two have moderate injuries. MSHP’s crash report did not say whether anyone inside the home was injured.

Courtesy of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Troop F

MSHP arrest records show the boat driver was arrested at 12:50 a.m. on July 23 but was released for medical treatment. Charges against are pending at this time.