CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — Local schools have seen big changes on campus in the last couple of years, with the pandemic prompting new cleaning routines, PPE requirements, and class closures.

But the Carl Junction School Superintendent points out that’s just the latest set of changes in how schools work to keep kids safe.

“That’s always been the number one goal of schools is to keep our kids safe while they’re here,” said Phil Cook, CJ R-1 Superintendent.

And that’s not just worrying about the coronavirus.

“So the focus is just much more today than what it was a few decades ago when I first came to this Central Office. You know, there was no discussion of safe rooms for storm shelters, safe entrances to our schools. We didn’t talk about that,” Dr. Cook continued.

Dr. Cook looks back at the last 20 years – pointing to worries like gun safety. Shots fired at a neighboring campus didn’t end with any injuries but did prompt changes.

“I remember when Joplin had their shooting, and immediately we checked all of our entrances and spent 10s of 1000s of dollars on doors to make sure that they were up to date that they closed properly, and were secure.”

Protection from storms is a very different conversation. ‘Duck and cover’ had been the policy for decades – but local storms changed plans to keep Carl Junction students safe.

“We had gone through our strategic planning process and our community said the number one priority was storm shelters. And they said enough’s enough. We need to put this on the ballot. We had been kind of waiting for some FEMA money that might come available and it just had it for a couple of years. So we took it to the voters and our community agreed. Yeah. So, shelters were important to them. And so we put them in and I think we moved in in 2017. And all of our shelters are functional now,” added Dr. Cook.

Safety changes also effect winter weather, like calling snow days.

“Everyone always says ‘When I was in school, we never missed’ and there was some truth to that.”

Cook points out forecasting is much more sophisticated now.

“20 years ago, we wouldn’t would never have called off school on a forecast. And we do that now. It and we take what the National Weather Service tells us and believe them.”

School safety changes don’t stop there. Cyber safety is constantly evolving — and of course the rules dealing with COVID-19. And Dr. Cook adds it’s something they’re constantly evaluating.

“Schools are a safe place. It’s the safest place that they can be. Because we think about it every single day. And it’s at the high priority to us,” said Dr. Cook.