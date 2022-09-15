SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Two educators are being recognized for excellence in teaching and mentoring students for Drury GO, Drury’s evening and online program.

“While we have an exceptional group of innovative online instructors who invest hours of time to ensure our students have the best experience possible, we feel that Dr. Markusic best exemplifies our ideal in Drury’s online education,” said Alexis Slyter, director of online education.

Jim Markusic is the recipient of the 2021-22 Steve Hynds Online Educator of the Year Award.

Dr. Jim Markusic

Markusic began teaching courses in 1999. During that time, he became known for his subject matter expertise and the ability to translate that knowledge into rigorous curricula.

“Dr. Markusic is such a fantastic professor,” one student wrote. “He gives discussion topics that allow us to expand on our thoughts and learn more with each chapter in more real-life scenarios.

The Steve Hynds Online Educator of the Year Award is named after the late Steve Hynds, director of online education at Drury. Through his work, Hynds emphasized the responsibility of online education to bring educational opportunities to underserved populations, that through online delivery, students can achieve access to education, wherever they are in the world.

Patty Bounous was selected as the Drury GO 2021-22 Sue Rollins Educator of the Year. This award is given to instructors who are great at bringing subjects to life in an engaging, relevant, and challenging way.

Patty Bounous

Bounous instructs online and at Drury GO’s Monett campus.

In her nomination, her colleagues recognized her valuable guidance, caring nature, and willingness to go above and beyond.

“Patty Bounous is not only an educator but a true friend to Drury University,” said Drury GO Regional Director Rhonda Schilly. “Patty goes above and beyond both in and out of the classroom because she is committed not only to the mission of Drury University, but to the betterment of the Monett community.”

Bounous’ students also recognized the impact she has.

“She shared with us information about her own struggles with going to college and working multiple jobs, so I was able to relate well to her,” a student wrote. “She is always very positive, but she can also be stern because she wants the very best out of you.”