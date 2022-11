MISSOURI. — Governor Mike Parson has issued an executive order to extend the state’s drought alert.

87 percent of Missouri faces abnormally dry conditions, with some of the worst in Jasper, Newton, Barton and Vernon Counties.

Parson has been working with a “Drought Assessment Committee” to minimize the impact, especially to farms, ranches and river-based commerce.

Experts don’t expect things to improve significantly this winter.

The drought alert is now in effect until March first.