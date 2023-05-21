MONROE COUNTY, Mo. – A semi-truck driver is dead after smashing into a train at a crossing in rural Missouri.

According to a crash reporter filed by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 24, approximately two miles east of Madison.

A 2017 Freightliner was traveling eastbound on the highway when the driver, identified as Russell Minnis, failed to stop at the crossing and hit a Norfolk Southern locomotive.

Minnis, of Higbee, Missouri, was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:30 p.m. He was 65.

No one on the train was injured.

The crossing was equipped with a crossbar, bell, and warning light, according to the crash report.