WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Missouri State Highway Patrol reported the deaths of a Hartville woman and Strafford man as a result of a Tuesday crash.

According to their report, Christopher Maples, 56, was driving westbound along I-44 approximately 3 miles west of Marshfield around 3:38 PM before his Dodge Journey lost control and drove towards the median. Maples’ SUV went airborne and rolled over the median cables into oncoming eastbound traffic before being struck by 47-year-old Melanie McDaris’ Ford Edge.

Both drivers were pronounced deceased at the scene by the Webster County assistant coroner. These fatalities mark Troop D’s 26th and 27th for 2023.