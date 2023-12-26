KSN/KODE — In the tapestry of veterinary care, our four-legged companions sometimes find themselves entangled in the threads of cardiac conditions. Much like humans, dogs can experience heart-related challenges.

Pacemaker Tech

Arrhythmias and heart blockages, while daunting, can be managed effectively with the use of pacemakers. The technology and equipment used in humans is the same as what is used for dogs. Pacemakers must be replaced every five to 10 years, the inability to reuse pacemakers in humans opens a door of opportunity for dogs. However, not all pet owners have access to this life-saving technology for a couple of reasons: cost or finding a vet that will perform the procedure.

Financial Considerations

Human pacemakers are considered by the FDA a single-use device for humans, and can be pricey – costing over $100,000 as reported by the National Library of Medicine. Canine pacemakers can cost anywhere from $3,000-$5,000 and that doesn’t account for the cost of routine follow up visits. But donated pacemakers can help the overall cost. According to the the Veterinary Health Center of the University of Missouri, pacemaker donations keep costs down for both the vets and their clients.

Awareness of Donations

Unsurprisingly, many don’t know donating their pacemaker is even an option. Those interested can formalize their intent by including in their last will and testament to donate their pacemaker to a veterinary clinic that is capable of performing pacemaker implants. Alternatively, individuals undergoing a routine replacement can inform their medical team that they want to donate their device. Some hospitals, like this one in Georgia, give patients the option to donate their device to a partnered clinic for reuse.

Donating pacemakers to dogs is not just an act of kindness; it is a tangible way to enhance the lives of beloved furry companions while keeping expensive lifesaving devices from being wasted.