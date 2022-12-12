OTTERVILLE, Mo. — An eye-catching dome home in central Missouri looks so sweet it’ll have you thinking about Bundt cake!

Whether you think it looks like a cake pan or an outpost on Mars, this quirky home in Otterville, Missouri, is secluded on over six acres of land, replete with apple, pear, and mulberry trees, as well as a blackberry bush.

Due to its curved facade, this 2,061-square foot home utilizes open space and natural light.

Built in 2016 to be energy efficient, this home has five bedrooms and two bathrooms, and has fiber optic cable run throughout the residence!

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

(Photos: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square. Listing: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia)

Otterville is located in Cooper County, approximately 12 miles east of Sedalia.

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Billie Barnes, RE/MAX of Sedalia

Photography: Shane Weber, Mid MO AeroCam and Kevin Haulotte, 3D Square