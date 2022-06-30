JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri residents struggling to cover all their monthly expenses now have an option to cover their water bills.

Missouri American Water Company is encouraging residents who are struggling to apply for a new grant program.

The federal funds means Missouri has about $22 million to help with both water and sewer bills. It’s a one-time grant of up to $750 depending on your income.

Missouri American workers say they have seen very few applications so far among their customer base.

“I do think there are significant amounts of folks in this area that could apply for this and be eligible for it. And, with costs of everything going up it’s just, I think it’s important to let people know the funding is available because I think we have a lot of folks that aren’t aware,” said Christie Barnhart, MO Am. Water Co.

The funds are available through September of 2023 but will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

You can apply online through the State Department of Social Services.