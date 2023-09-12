KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Super Bowl win could mean millions for Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones.

The Chiefs’ defensive star signed a new one-year contract with the team Monday after sitting out for weeks.

The new deal didn’t add any additional years to Jones’ contract, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, so he’s still in the last year of his contract. But there are multiple new incentives that allow Jones to receive considerably more money this season.

Jones was in the final year of his four-year, $80 million contract that he signed in 2020. He was originally set to make $20 million this season but racked up more than $2 million in fines and missed out on a $1.08 million game check.

On Monday night, Jones posted to social media that he “got it all back” in his new contract.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Jones’ new deal is worth up to $25 million.

Rapoport said Jones’ $19.5 million base salary remains the same, but a successful season means the Chiefs’ defensive star can make even more.

Here are Jones’ contract incentives, per Rapoport:

$1 million for 35% playing time

$1 million for 50% playing time

$1.25 million for 10 sacks

Another $500K for 15 sacks

$1 million for first-team All Pro and Super Bowl LVIII appearance

$2 million for Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl LVIII win

Under the new deal, the Chiefs also retained the ability to franchise tag Jones after this season. NFL Network reports the tag contract would be about $32.4 million in 2024.

Jones has repeatedly said he wants to be a Chiefs player for life, and likewise, Chiefs executives have said they want to keep the DT in Kansas City.

“He’s been instrumental to our success and Super Bowl championship runs, and it was a priority for us to keep him in a Chiefs uniform,” Chiefs general manager Brett Veach said Monday.