A look at Graduation/Drop Out Rates, ACT Composite, and Expenditures Per Pupil

KSNF/KODE — We’re breaking down Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s (DESE) 2022 Annual Performance Reports (APR) for southwest Missouri – here’s how some local districts stack up in a few categories.

As stated on DESE’s website, these APRs demonstrated the progress local education agencies (LEAs) make toward meeting the requirements of the sixth version of the Missouri School Improvement Program (MSIP 6).

MSIP is Missouri’s system for reviewing and accrediting LEAs with criteria defining what is expected of schools and their students’ outcomes.

“MSIP 6 is designed to distinguish the performance of schools and LEAs in meaningful ways to help identify areas in need of support and recognize models of excellence,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven.

This grading system differs from years past, according to the agency, and would be inaccurate to compare to those periods which used MSIP 5.

Below, we take a look at a few key stats and the districts with the best and worst scores (in 2022) in those categories:

Graduation Rate

The Highest: Sarcoxie – 100% | Carl Junction – 95.85% | Seneca – 94.34%

The Lowest: Joplin – 81.80% | Neosho – 89.94% | McDonald County – 90.20%

Drop Out Rate

The Highest: Joplin – 3.3% | Lamar – 2.6% | Webb City – 1.9%

The Lowest: Avilla – 0% | Cassville – 0.2% | Sarcoxie – 0.4%

Student/Teacher Ratio

The Highest: Joplin – 19:1 | Neosho – 19:1 | Webb City – 19:1

The Lowest: Avilla – 9:1 | Lamar – 16:1 | McDonald County – 16:1

ACT Composite

The Highest: Carl Junction – 21.3 | Seneca – 20.7 | Lamar – 20.5

The Lowest: McDonald County – 17.8 | Cassville – 18.3 | Sarcoxie – 19

Expenditures Per Pupil

The Highest: Lamar – $11,397 | Sarcoxie – $11,180 | Carthage – $10,820

The Lowest: Carl Junction – $9,077 | Webb City – $9,242 | Joplin – $9,265

To see your local district’s full 2022 APR breakdown, you can visit DESE’s webpage for selecting your respective district or charter here.