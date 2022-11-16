MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — It can cost thousands of dollars to repair your vehicle after a collision with a deer, and those repair costs are up considerably from last year.

AAA reports that on average, repairs are costing almost $6,500 in the region. That’s nearly 30% more than in 2021, which is as high as they have ever been. Higher costs for parts and labor, part supply shortages, and more advanced vehicle technology are contributing to increased collision repair bills.

“There are a number of reasons impacting that number, including higher parts and labor costs. We’re still dealing with some auto part supply issues, supply shortages, coming out of COVID, and as vehicle technology advances, which of course helps keep us safe on the road, we know the costs to repair those technologies and those systems are increased, as well,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri Public Affairs Specialist.

Fewer daylight hours and a spike in deer activity during the fall months increase the chances of roadway crashes with the animals. Deer collisions become more common this time of year since peak breeding season takes place in November. With the potential danger and repair costs soaring, AAA cautions motorists to be especially vigilant on the road in animal-prone areas in the months ahead.

Last year, there were 3,779 crashes involving deer on Missouri roadways that killed three people and injured 420 people, according to new data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year across the U.S., resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries.

To prevent a crash or to reduce damage, AAA has this advice: