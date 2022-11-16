MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — It can cost thousands of dollars to repair your vehicle after a collision with a deer, and those repair costs are up considerably from last year.
AAA reports that on average, repairs are costing almost $6,500 in the region. That’s nearly 30% more than in 2021, which is as high as they have ever been. Higher costs for parts and labor, part supply shortages, and more advanced vehicle technology are contributing to increased collision repair bills.
“There are a number of reasons impacting that number, including higher parts and labor costs. We’re still dealing with some auto part supply issues, supply shortages, coming out of COVID, and as vehicle technology advances, which of course helps keep us safe on the road, we know the costs to repair those technologies and those systems are increased, as well,” said Nick Chabarria, AAA Missouri Public Affairs Specialist.
Fewer daylight hours and a spike in deer activity during the fall months increase the chances of roadway crashes with the animals. Deer collisions become more common this time of year since peak breeding season takes place in November. With the potential danger and repair costs soaring, AAA cautions motorists to be especially vigilant on the road in animal-prone areas in the months ahead.
Last year, there were 3,779 crashes involving deer on Missouri roadways that killed three people and injured 420 people, according to new data from the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety reports more than 1.5 million deer-vehicle collisions occur each year across the U.S., resulting in 150 fatalities and tens of thousands of injuries.
To prevent a crash or to reduce damage, AAA has this advice:
- Pay attention to road signs. Yellow, diamond-shaped signs with an image of a deer indicate areas with high levels of deer activity.
- Keep your eyes on the road. Ditching distractions is one of the easiest ways to make sure you’re ready for when a deer comes out of nowhere.
- Be especially attentive in early morning and evening hours. Many animals, especially deer, are most active from 5-8 a.m. and 5-8 p.m., prime commuting times for many.
- Use high beams when there’s no oncoming traffic. You can spot animals sooner. Sometimes the light reflecting off their eyes will reveal their location.
- Slow down, and watch for other deer to appear. Deer rarely travel alone, so if you see one, there are likely to be more nearby.
- Resist the urge to swerve. Instead, stay in your lane with both hands firmly on the wheel. Swerving away from animals can confuse them so they don’t know which way to run. It can also put you in the path of oncoming vehicles or cause you to crash into something.
- If the crash is imminent take your foot off the brake. During hard braking, the front end of your vehicle is pulled downward which can cause the animal to travel up over the hood towards your windshield. Letting off the brake can protect drivers from windshield strikes because the animal is more likely to be pushed to one side of the vehicle or over the top of the vehicle.