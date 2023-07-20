This particular cave opened to public in 1984, and holds the record for "longest running cave attraction in Missouri"

(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

BRANSON, Mo. — Caves or caverns (as they’re also called) are prevalent all over the world — the U.S., of course, is no exception. As a nation, we are cave-rich because underground streams have been eroding the limestone for millions of years. This process is responsible for creating everything from tiny cracks to huge arenas that seem to be endless.

Many of our nation’s caves can be found in Missouri. Although the state motto is “The Show-Me State,” the Missouri Department of Natural Resources says Missouri is also known as “The Cave State,” with approximately 7,500 known caverns.

The largest among them can be found in a popular tourist hotspot in the Ozarks. In fact, there’s a good chance you’ve been a visitor there. And if you’re a Missourian, you’ve likely been there many times over. “There” would be Silver Dollar City — a unique theme park modeled after a late 1800’s Ozark mountain village — located just south of Branson.

Out of the 2 million people who visit Silver Dollar City each year, many look forward to a tour of Marvel Cave. It opened to the public for the first time in 1984, and holds the record for the longest running cave attraction in Missouri. It’s also the deepest cave in Missouri, according to Travel and Leisure magazine. Marvel Cave plummets 505 feet from the Earth’s surface (a fact that was featured on Jeopardy in June 2008). Directly above the cave is Silver Dollar City, which was built around the entrance to Marvel Cave in 1960.

Fun Facts About Marvel Cave

There are many facts about Missouri’s deepest cave. Some of them are listed below…

The Osage Indians called it, “The Devil’s Den” because of the strange sounds.

Spanish explorers searched the cave looking for gold and the fountain of youth.

When it opened in 1894, it was called “Marble Cave.”

It’s the only cave with a cable train inside.

Marvel Cave has the third largest entrance room out of any cavern in North America, and the fifth largest in the world.

In 1994, five hot air balloons floated in the Cathedral Room simultaneously.

Touring Marvel Cave

Marvel Cave tours are included with the admission ticket to Silver Dollar City. Tours depart approximately every 1/2 hour. At the start of Marvel Cave, visitors travel 300 feet underground and enter the Cathedral Room. This awe-inspiring room is the largest cave entrance room in America. In order to tour Marvel Cave, visitors must walk along a series of stairs.

A trained cave guide will host your journey and provide you with interesting facts about the cave, including other information that’s of historical or geographical importance. Tours last approximately one hour. When it’s over, tourists of Marvel Cave will step onboard a unique cable train that’s designed to take visitors up the 1/2 mile, 1070 foot assent to the surface!

You can learn more about the deepest cave in the state of Missouri, HERE.