In response to a deceptive GoFundMe campaign — KC Chiefs Defensive Tackle, Chris Jones says, "this is not me, do not send no money"

#95 Chris Jones —Defensive Tackle for the Kansas City Chiefs — recently came forward to denounce a deceptive GoFundMe campaign that was impersonating him and misleading his fans to contribute. (Photo courtesy: The Associated Press)

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — During a difficult contract negotiation process, Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle, Chris Jones is getting some extra unwanted attention, thanks to an online fundraiser that was found to be a scam.

Several weeks ago — a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe, the world’s largest crowdfunding website, was created, allegedly, to raise millions of dollars for Chiefs #95, Chris Jones.

According to the GoFundMe page, the goal was to reach a staggering $10 million.

Despite the millions of dollars Jones has earned playing for the Chiefs defense, the GoFundMe page was titled, “I need $10,000,000 more to play football.” A close-up photo of Jones in his Chief’s football jersey was attached to the page.

On August 30th — nearly two weeks after the fake fundraising page was created — GoFundMe took down the campaign they say was fraudulently created to look like a fundraiser for Kansas City Chiefs player. The previously active link to that particular GoFundMe page (gofundme.com/f/i-need-10000000-because-i-dont-play-football) now says, “Campaign Not Found.”

Fake Fundraiser Posted On Social Media

The creator of the the fake fundraiser on GoFundMe was listed as “David Trevino.” However, On August 18th — just one day after the GoFundMe page was made — a user who calls himself, “dirt” on the social media platform “X” (formally known as Twitter), was allegedly the first person to publicly share information found on the the GoFundMe page. The user’s post on X included what appeared to be an image created to look like a real GoFundMe “page share,” but without any link. The user also added a personal comment that said, “Chris Jones has started a go fund me for the Chiefs to be able to afford him this year. Please chip in if you can. Every dollar helps.”

Details from a deceptive GoFundMe campaign were shared by a user of the social media platform “X” (formally known as Twitter).

Because the online fundraising effort appeared to come directly from the Chief’s defensive tackle, Jones wasted no time to set the record straight. On social media, Jones warned fans on X about the deceptive fundraising scheme.

To clarify he had nothing to do with the GoFundMe account, Jones had this to say: “Lol. This is not me do not send no money to this.” Jones issued his response to the fraudulent GoFundMe campaign, in a reply to the original post on X by the user, “dirt”

Chris Jones responds to a fraudulent GoFundMe account created in his name — telling people on social media, “…this is not me.”

Then, on August 19th — the day after Jones denounced the GoFundMe page — X user, “dirt,” posted a second comment — listing several items he claimed to purchase with the funds allegedly donated to the crowdfunding scam. This is what the X user stated on the social media site: “Thank you all for your donations. I just purchased a brand new bass boat and a set of Miura custom irons! (As well as 25 guns but we won’t tell the IRS that).”

On social media, the X user, “dirt” continues to post personal comments allegedly related to the fake fundraising scam for NFL star, Chris Jones.

The fake image of the crowdfunding campaign showed a creation date of August 17th, stating $43,726 from 1,723 donations had been raised. A spokesperson for GoFundMe said the fundraising scam did not have any donations, therefore no money was raised. That same spokesperson issued the following statement regarding the the fundraiser created in the name of NFL star, Chris Jones:

“GoFundMe is a platform that connects people to the causes they care about, from chasing a dream to addressing social needs. Our top priority at GoFundMe is to ensure the platform is a safe and trusted place to give and receive help. The allegations that more than $43,000 was donated to an alleged fundraiser benefiting Chris Jones is false due to the fact the fundraiser was never created on the GoFundMe platform.” Spokesperson For GoFundMe.com

Fake GoFundMe Created During Contract Dispute

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones sits on the bench before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, December 18th, 2022, in Houston. (Photo courtesy: The Associated Press).

Jones is in the final year of his contract with the team, and has found himself in, what you could call, a contract dispute. According to a league source, “…Jones wants an extension with the Chiefs that will make him at least the second-highest-paid player at his position.” His current four-year contract with the Chiefs pays out $80 million, with 3/4th of that money guaranteed.

Many people (especially Chiefs fans) say the 29-year-old defensive tackle has a solid case when it comes to asking his team for more money. As an essential part of the Chiefs’ defense in their Super Bowl win last season, there’s no question why Chiefs fans want to keep him at Arrowhead.

As a contract negotiation tactic, Jones is currently staying away from the team on a hold out, even though he’s still under contract with the Chiefs. This is a violation of his contract terms, which began when he failed to show up for training camp. Violating his contract earns him a $50,000 fine per day. Jones recently announced on social media that he’s willing to stay off the field until Week 8, if necessary.