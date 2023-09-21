MISSOURI — The Missouri Department of Transportation is reminding the public of the importance of work zone safety.

MoDOT personnel gathered with their families Thursday to remember the 139 workers who were killed or died while working. Statewide officials took the opportunity to speak about the importance of safety and the steps the organization has taken to prevent another death from happening.

Drivers play a part in preventing deaths in work zones, MoDOT says, and that work zone safety is in the hands of all who drive through them. Drivers can help by paying attention and following all posted signage in work zones, keeping phones down while driving, wearing their seatbelt, and abiding by speed limits.

In 2022, 71% of work zone fatalities were not wearing a seat belt, MoDOT says.

To learn more about safety in the work zone, you can follow this link here.