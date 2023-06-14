DADE COUNTY, Mo. — A couple from Greenfield faces a total of six felonies after one of their children died of a gunshot wound in July of 2022.

Stormy Miles Baker and Chelsey K. Martin, both 28, are each charged with three felonies:

Two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Second-degree murder.

Chelsey Martin and Stormy Baker mugshots

A probable cause statement written by the Missouri State Highway Patrol states that on July 20, 2022, a trooper was called to assist the Dade County Sheriff’s Office with the shooting death of a 1-year-old.

The female child had a bullet hole in her chest. An ensuing investigation found that Martin was watching a television show after finishing cleaning the kitchen when she heard a gunshot. She ran into the bedroom and found the child. Her 3-year-old son was standing on the bed and her daughter was on the floor. Martin said she did not know what happened but guessed that one of the guns fell over.

“The guns have always sat in the corner, by the dresser, and they’ve never touched them ever,” Martin told responders, according to the PC statement.

Baker was out checking cattle at the time. He told law enforcement that in the room, they kept two .22 rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun and a .270 rifle. He said the firearms stood between a wall and a dresser and that they were “probably” all loaded. When a trooper asked if the firearm safety was activated on them, Baker replied, “As far as I know.”

“It’s my fault,” Baker told responders. “I’m the one that left the ******* guns loaded in the house where they could get to it.”

Troopers interviewed the 3-year-old son. He told them he shot his sister with “daddy’s gun.” He also said he shot the parents.

Baker and Martin were in the Cedar County Jail as of today, June 12. They are both scheduled for arraignments on June 13.