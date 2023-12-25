KSN/KODE — As the holiday season has come, the spirit of gift-giving is alive and well in Missouri. However, instead of heading to the nearest store, many Missourians are embracing the joy of DIY-ing their gifts. Not only does crafting your presents save a few dollars, but the personal touch makes these gifts truly special.

Recent research conducted by StoryBoards has unveiled the top Christmas gifts that citizens of Missouri are most interested in making themselves. The data from average monthly Google searches for DIY Christmas gifts were analyzed by experts from StoryBoards. Here’s what they found:

Soaps: Topping the list of DIY Christmas gifts is soap, a universal and customizable present that appeals to all. Missourians are keen on creating soaps tailored to the preferences of their loved ones, whether it’s choosing the color or scent. Crafting soap can range from using pre-made soap bases to creating it entirely from scratch with natural ingredients. Beyond its appeal, handmade soap offers numerous benefits, including reduced inflammation, improved circulation, and the promotion of healthy skin cell growth. Ornaments: Coming in second place are handmade Christmas ornaments, timeless treasures that hold sentimental value for years. Missourians can appreciate the personal touch that ornaments bring, often personalizing them with meaningful photos or personalized messages. The versatility of ornament-making allows for creativity, making it an ideal activity for families or individuals looking to add a touch of personal flair to their holiday decorations. Snow Globes: A holiday staple for over a century, snow globes claim the third spot on the list of DIY Christmas gifts. With abundant online tutorials, crafting snow globes has become a popular and accessible activity. These festive trinkets can be made using old jars and filled with anything from traditional Christmas tree decorations to small toys or figurines, and of course, glitter. Candles: The fourth spot goes to candles, a timeless and cozy gift that instantly warms up any home. Missourians show interest in not only giving candles but in making them from scratch, choosing unique containers like old candle jars, tea cups, or wine glasses. The variety of shapes, colors, and fragrances allows gift-givers to create personalized candles that cater to the tastes of their recipients. Perfume: Rounding out the top five, surprisingly, is perfume, a classic Christmas gift with a touch of personalization. Data shows Missourians are interested in making their own perfumes, allowing them to customize scents using essential oils, flower petals, or flavor extracts. Beyond the savings, crafting perfume provides an opportunity to select unique bottles, names, and scents, ensuring a one-of-a-kind gift for the holiday season.

If you choose to exchange these crafted treasures, they not only celebrate the joy of giving but also the warmth of creativity — and the enduring spirit of the festive season in the heart of Missouri.