MISSOURI — Thousands of local patients are potential victims in a recent data breach.

CoxHealth says as many as 203,000 patient files may be affected by the hack in February. That could impact patients in Lamar and Monett, as well as other CoxHealth sites. Their billing vendor, IntelliHart-X (or ITX), said patient data was breached through the “Go-Anywhere” app, software that handles secure file transfer.

That potentially puts personal information at risk, including name, address, date of birth, social security number, and diagnosis. A forensic audit has been conducted, and ITX is in the process of notifying affected patients.

You can find out more by calling the company directly.

Anyone who has additional questions, may call ITx’s dedicated assistance line at 833-901-4622 (toll free), Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Eastern Time (excluding U.S. holidays). You may also write to ITx at 7 Sheridan Square, 3rd Floor Kingsport, TN 37660.