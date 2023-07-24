(Photo courtesy: Getty Images)

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Everybody has a dream job when they are growing up and making their way through school. Some of those dream jobs, however, appear more attainable than others. So what the odds are of you landing your dream job?

One website decided to crunch the numbers by analyzing job data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics across every state in America, in order to reveal the true odds of landing various dream jobs such as a doctor, lawyer, or pilot. Casinos.com — an online resource for games, reviews, strategy, and news — found that in Missouri, the odds of landing the following 11 dream jobs in the state are:

DREAM JOB ODDS Doctor 1-in-408 Lawyer 1-in-258 Veterinarian 1-in-1,736 Psychologist 1-in-1,880 Photographer 1-in-3,717 Singer 1-in-4,878 Writer 1-in-4,000 Architect 1-in-1,277 Firefighter 1-in-414 Pilot 1-in-2,451 Chef 1-in-1,980

The same data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics was used to calculate what the chances are of you getting your dream job both across America. The research revealed the odds of landing the following dream jobs:

DREAM JOB AVERAGE ODDS Doctor 1-in-330 Lawyer 1-in-265 Veterinarian 1-in-1,709 Psychologist 1-in-1,397 Photographer 1-in-4,456 Singer 1-in-8,161 Athlete 1-in-16,164 Writer 1-in-4,642 Architect 1-in-1,570 Firefighter 1-in-505 Pilot 1-in-3,008 Chef 1-in-1,558

The data shows that those who dream of being a lawyer are the likeliest to fulfil that dream with a 1-in-265 chance that you will land that job in the U.S. The odds of becoming a lawyer are closely followed by aspiring doctors in second place with a 1-in-330 chance. Would-be firefighters come in third with a 1-in-505 chance.

The least likely dream jobs from those that were analyzed are Athletes, with a 1-in-16,164 chance — followed by becoming a singer, where your chances in the U.S. are 1-in-8,161.

To calculate the odds, the “jobs per 1,000 occupations” data was extracted from the Bureau of Labor Statistics website, and then divided by the population of each state. That number was then multiplied by 1,000 to reveal the odds of landing each dream job per state. The nationwide odds where then tallied by calculating the average odds of every dream job across all the states.