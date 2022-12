JOPLIN, Mo. —A retired Joplin lawmaker is taking a top leadership role in Missouri higher ed.

Former State Senator Gary Nodler is now the chairperson for the “Coordinating Board for Higher Education.”

He has served on the board since 2018, And has been the vice chair for the last two years.

Nodler isn’t the only local voice for the C.B.H.E.

Crowder President Dr. Katricia Pierson will also serve, as one of six new members chosen for the commissioner’s advisory group.