WASHINGTON — Two members of the Kansas City Chiefs clowned around while in the national spotlight Monday afternoon.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce tried to steal the show during the organization’s visit to the White House. Friend and teammate Patrick Mahomes noticed the formation unfolding before his eyes and intervened.

The two NFL stars presented a Chiefs Jersey to President Biden during the visit. As they walked away Kelce turned toward the podium — and the microphone.

“I’ve waited a long time for this,” Kelce said.

Mahomes grabbed his friend and escorted him away from the podium to join the rest of the team on the risers.

Kelce is known for his larger than life personality who likes to run his mouth at times on the field.

He dropped an F-Bomb on live TV as he congratulated Mahomes on their AFC Title win in January 2020. He also had words following the team’s most recent AFC win, uttering “Burrowhead my a**” during a postgame interview.

Both Kelce and Mahomes apologized for swearing on TV immediately following the emotional Super Bowl LVII win in February.

Kelce delivered more colorful commentary in front of thousands of fans who attended the latest Super Bowl parade in February.

Monday afternoon QB1 stepped in to save his friend and make sure there wouldn’t be anything to apologize for during the Chiefs visit to the White House.