JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Capitol has been transformed into an extension of the Chiefs’ Kingdom this week, with fans traveling from around the state to see one of sport’s holiest grails.

It was an unusual day of Missouri politics inside the Capitol Tuesday as the Super Bowl trophy sat front and center in the rotunda. Thousands of fans came to Jefferson City to see the Chiefs’ Lombardi Trophy in its first stop on the team’s “Chiefs’ Champions Tour.”

“It’s so cool,” Cameron Stephens said just moments after taking his photo with the trophy. “It was like I was a kid again and dreaming that you’re holding it. You’re in the NFL.”

Hundreds stood in line Tuesday to pose for a photo op with the Kansas City Chiefs’ LVII Lombardi Trophy.

“We didn’t get to see the parade or the trophy, so we wanted to do that and it’s kind of a check off the bucket list,” Jefferson City resident Andrew Barnes said.

Even state leaders were becoming kids for a kid as the trophy was on display for fans of all ages from across the state.

“It’s a pretty special day to say the least and being a lifelong Chiefs’ fan is pretty cool too to be the governor at the time you’ve got a Super Bowl trophy in your office,” Gov. Mike Parson said.

When asked why 9-year-old Elliot Stierferman from Frankenstein, Missouri why he’s a Chiefs’ fan, he said, “Because they are the best team in the NFL.” Stierferman stood in line for more than an hour with his family waiting to see the trophy.

“I’ve only seen it on TV,” Stierferman said.

Back when the Chiefs’ won Super Bowl LIV in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers, fans didn’t get to celebrate with the team due to the pandemic, so this time the team is making up for it.

“I mean everyday people, working people, there’s no special tickets, there is nobody better than anybody else to come in, everybody gets a chance to be besides this trophy,” Parson said.

Barnes came to see the trophy with his wife Claudia. The Jefferson City residents hope that the Chiefs’ start making winning the Super Bowl a trend.

“I think the game was another highlight of my life, especially with people like Kelce and Mahomes,” Barnes said. “We’ve just got it all, and I’m hoping we can go for it again.”

Sharing the love for the Kansas City Chiefs while waiting for your moment with the Lombardi trophy. Others are waiting for the next season to kickoff.

“You also get to see the Capitol, it’s like a two for one,” Stephen said. “And then, it’s a long off-season, so anything to fill up the void waiting for next kickoff.”

Myles Wilson and his dad and brother traveled from Hallsville Tuesday morning to be the second in line to get their photo with the trophy. When asked why he was wearing a Patrick Mahomes’ jersey, he said because he’s the best.

“He’s my favorite on the teams,” Wilson said. “Go Chiefs!”

The Lombardi Trophy will be on display again Wednesday in the Capitol rotunda from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. then, the next couple of stops on the tour will be in Kansas.

The “Chiefs’ Champions Tour” is a mobile brand experience that brings the Chiefs to communities throughout the region.