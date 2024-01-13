KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Much has been made of the weather in the Kansas City Chiefs-Miami Dolphins Wild Card matchup.

The coverage was well warranted with the game setting a record for the coldest game in Chiefs history as the temperature was negative four degrees at kickoff and a wind chill of negative 27.

That makes it the fourth coldest kickoff temperature in NFL history and the third coldest wind chill at kickoff in NFL history.

It is also the coldest game in Miami Dolphins history.

The record for the coldest game ever was on New Year’s Eve in 1967 in the NFL Championship (now NFC Championship) between the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers.

That game, known as the “Ice Bowl”, had a temperature of negative 14 degrees with a wind chill of negative 48 degrees.