FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. — A Missouri log cabin featured in the 2021 Christmas edition of “Country Living” magazine is now on the market.

Originally built in Case, Missouri, in the mid-1830s, this historic home was taken apart, log by log, and moved 30 miles southeast to Washington in the 1970s, where it was carefully reassembled atop a bluff on an 8-acre parcel of land overlooking the Missouri River Valley.

The cabin, lovingly called “The Twisted Raven,” has four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with over 3,900 square feet of living space. The large kitchen and living room are separated by a giant, limestone fireplace.

The rustic property has two other log structures, one of which is a chapel, complete with its own fireplace and stained-glass windows.

The Twisted Raven, located in Franklin County, Mo. (Courtesy: Larry McMillian, Larry the Photographer)

See the full listing here.

Additional Information

Realtor: Jessie Ellerman, Living the Dream Outdoor Properties

Photography: Larry the Photographer