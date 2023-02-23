When you practice physical therapy exercises at home, make sure you clear enough space around you so you can safely use the equipment.

CARL JUCNTION, Mo. — Getting physical therapy could soon be an easier process for Missouri patients.

The Missouri House of Representatives has approved a bill that would allow you to make an appointment for PT directly — instead of having to go first to your family physician.

It’s an option already available in 47 other states. And state representative Bob Bromley, of Carl Junction thinks it would give patients better results.

“If this law is passed, your insurance would still have to cover that. And, there are some restrictions, if you aren’t better after the first two or three treatments, well then the physical therapist would refer you back to the doctor. So we don’t want you doing something that could harm yourself not knowing that,” said Bromley.

Certain requirements must be met to qualify for direct care — including a physical therapist with a doctoral degree, or one with 5-years of clinical practice under their belt.