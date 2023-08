JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — It’s another boost to the natural gas bills for many southwest Missouri residents.

Spire Missouri will hike rates connected to changes in the weather, called the Weather Normalization Adjustment Rider or WNAR.

The increase will cost one dollar and 11 cents a month, affecting customers in Jasper, McDonald, Barton, Vernon, Lawrence, and Barry counties.

The rate hike takes effect on September first.