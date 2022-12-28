WINSLOW, Ark. — It seems everyone wants to feel like the king or queen of their own space.
If you’re looking for a getaway or a new place to call home away from it all, you can find it on 6.9 secluded acres in the Ozarks, as a survivalist’s tower has been modified into a modern-day castle.
The original three-story tower and bunker is approximately 2,300 square-feet and was built with concrete blocks. The Tudor-style additions are constructed from hardy board. All told, the home currently has more than 3,700 square-feet of living space, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
The property has walking and driving bridges over a creek, the latter of which can be closed off to the main access road.
In addition to the creek, there is a nearby waterfall that is active at least half the year. One can find tranquility in the gazebo, around the fire pit, or sitting on a bench tucked in the woods, watching deer, foxes, and the occasional bear drink from the creek.
The castle is on both the seller and rental markets.
Additional Information
Realtor: Jessie Kersh Hunt, Hunt Homes NWA; brokered by Collier & Associates
Photography: Colby Clark, Sky High 360