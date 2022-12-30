Picture of Trevor Sparks from Cass County Sheriff that was released in December 2022.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A fugitive is in custody nearly a month after he escaped from the Cass County Jail.

The FBI announced that U.S. Marshals took Trevor Scott Sparks into custody in Kansas City, Missouri. He was located around 11 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of Olive Street in Kansas City, Missouri.

Sparks and Sergio Perez-Martinez escaped from the Cass County jail on Dec. 6. The two men were being housed in the jail awaiting sentencing on federal convictions.

Perez-Martinez remains on the run.

Martinez was in custody for possession of dangerous drugs.

Sparks was awaiting sentencing after being convicted by a federal jury last month. Jurors found Sparks guilty of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults.

Federal court documents also say Sparks’ group distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis areas between Jan. 1, 2017, and Dec. 12, 2018.

During Sparks’ trial, the jury heard evidence that the drug-trafficking organization Sparks led was behind the murder of James Hampton. Prosecutors said Sparks had members of his organization abduct Hampton because Sparks thought Hampton could help find drugs and money stolen from him.

When Hampton didn’t help, someone tied him up and drove him from St. Louis to Kansas City in the trunk of a car. Brittanie Broyles, who was with Hampton was also abducted.

Investigators located Hampton’s car and body burning in Bates City, Mo. in August 2018. Two days later officers found Broyles’ body by the Super Flea in the Northeast area of Kansas City. She had been shot twice in her head.

Sparks has been in federal custody without bond since his arrest on Dec. 18, 2018.