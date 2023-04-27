SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — NFL quarterback Carson Wentz was announced as part of the lineup appearing at the upcoming Stronger Men’s Conference in Springfield.

The conference, hosted by James River Church (JRC), will take place at the Great Southern Bank Arena on April 28th & 29th. A release from JRC states the conference hosts thousands of men from across the country and world.

Speakers at the conference include Pastors Craig Groeschel, Earl McClellan, Levi Lusko, and U.S Senator Josh Hawley, the release continued. Among these communicators includes special appearance by Carson Wentz who will discuss his experience in the league.

Along with speakers, the conference will include entertainment. This year’s conference will be a Motocross and BMX Competition featuring 16-time X-Game medalist, Ryan Nyquist.

Details on the event can be found on the organization’s site or their Facebook page.