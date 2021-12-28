Cape Girardeau woman pleads not guilty in boyfriend’s sword stabbing death

This photo provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department shows Brittany A. Wilson. Wilson has been charged with killing her boyfriend with a sword on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021. Cape Girardeau Police said Wilson was found outside the home she shared with her boyfriend Friday night with blood on her clothing, and a sword was lying in the front yard. Cape Girardeau is in southeast Missouri about 115 miles south of St. Louis. (Cape Girardeau Police Department via AP)

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) — A 32-year-old southeast Missouri woman has pleaded not guilty in the death of her boyfriend, who was stabbed with a sword.

Brittany Wilson entered the plea Monday in a video conference. She is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Harrison Stephen Foster, who was found dead at a Cape Girardeau home on Christmas Eve.

According to a police affidavit, Wilson said she and Foster had taken meth earlier in the day and she stabbed him with the sword because she believed several entities were living in his body.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday to determine if Wilson qualifies for a public defender.