(Photo courtesy: The Associated Press)

BRANSON, Mo. — Chiefs Kingdom is expanding to south Missouri.

Thursday the Kansas City Chiefs announced a multi-year agreement with the City of Branson and the Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District to name the region as the “Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs.”

“We are excited and proud to partner with Branson and the Lakes Area to help elevate the exciting opportunities they offer for destination entertainment right here in Chiefs Kingdom,” Chiefs President Mark Donovan said in a press release.

“Like GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Branson serves as a bucket-list destination for people of all ages, backgrounds and walks of life and is a treasure located right in our backyard. We’d like to thank the City of Branson and the Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District for their partnership. We look forward to getting this relationship off the ground and bringing new visitors to this incredible destination.”

As part of the partnership, the city will participate in the annual season kickoff rally with Chiefs personalities. The city will also serve as the presenting partner during the annual Season Ticket Member Draft Fest at Arrowhead.

“We are deeply honored as our City becomes the first ever Official Vacation Destination of the Kansas City Chiefs. Millions of fans in Chiefs Kingdom will be exposed to Branson and all we have to offer in live music shows, attractions and family fun,” Branson Mayor Larry Milton said in a press release.

“We are incredibly excited for our region to be showcased alongside the reigning Super Bowl Champions and the most popular sport in America.”

The region will be represented in the team’s Red Friday traditions with game day activities in the Ford Tailgate District. The City of Branson will also serve as the presenting partner of the Chief’s Hometown Hero program, paying tribute to public servants and frontline workers.

“On behalf of our citizens, business owners, and millions of annual visitors, we are excited to connect our region’s brand of amazing entertainment with an organization that shares in our values,” Derek Smith, Branson/Lakes Area Tourism Community Enhancement District Chairman, said in a press release.

“Through this innovative alignment, we look forward to educating Chiefs fans across the country about what Branson and the Lakes Area are all about.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will kick off the 2023 season against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, Sept. 7th.