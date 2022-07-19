NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol issued a Blue Alert, after a North Kansas City police officer was shot and seriously injured Tuesday morning.

Officers are looking for a Gray Ford car. The Missouri Highway Patrol have said the car is both a Taurus and a Focus, but most recently investigators said the car is a Taurus. It has a Missouri temporary tag 03GU43.

Missouri Highway Patrol says an officer attempted a traffic stop at 21st Street near Clay Street. The driver exited, began firing at that officer, seriously hurting them.

The suspect’s car was last seen traveling westbound on 21st Street from Clay Street.

The Highway Patrol provided the following picture of the car.

North Kansas City Blue Alert suspect vehicle

If you see this car, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The only description of the shooter officers has is that he is a white man with brown hair.

Blue Alerts were created in 2015. It provides for a rapid response and distributes information to area law enforcement agencies quickly.

Blue Alerts are transmitted through cell phones, similar to an AMBER alert.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as additional information becomes available.