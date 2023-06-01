BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — Two teenagers from Cassville are dead after their motorcycle crashed Wednesday night.

Rylan L. Wilson, 19, of Cassville, and a 14-year-old Cassville boy were riding a 2017 Harley Davidson Breakout motorcycle on Missouri Route 248 about a mile east of Cassville when they crashed.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, troopers initiated a crash investigation at 8:31 p.m. on May 31. The investigation showed that control over the motorcycle was lost and it ran off the right side of the road. It struck an embankment and ejected both of the riders.

The 14-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:40 p.m. Wilson was taken to Mercy Hospital in Springfield, where he was pronounced dead at 10:09 p.m.