BARRY COUNTY, Mo. — As part of a pavement sealing project along various routes in the Southwest District, contractor crews will seal existing driving surfaces along Route W in Barry County says the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The work will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning on Wednesday and Thursday, August 30 and 31.

Treatments such as these are expected to lengthen the lifespan of existing roadways — and are also economical as far as road preservation techniques go. A seal coat is not an alternative to an asphalt overlay.

How will Traffic be Affected?

Lanes will be reduced to one lane where contractor crews are working on Barry County Route W — between Route A in Wheaton, and Old Bus Highway 37 in Butterfield.



All lanes will be open during nighttime hours.



Caution is urged for motorists, with a speed reduction suggested while traveling over recently-sealed sections.



Motorists are urged to find alternate routes, as no signed detours are planned.



Flaggers and pilot cars will be encountered by drivers, directing them through work zones. Drivers should wait for pilot vehicles before proceeding through work zones, or before entering work zones from side roads.



Driveway entrances will be available for local residents.



Drivers will be alerted by electronic messaging boards located near planned work zones, informing of any changes to the work schedule

Drivers are advised to check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts, which you can access by clicking here.

For more information on this project, or others, contact MoDOT in Springfield at (417)895-7600

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.