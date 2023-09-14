CASSVILLE, Mo. — On Thursday, the Cassville School District celebrates nearly $2 million awarded for new electric school buses. We hit the road to see how the new addition benefits the school district and the environment.

“This is a huge financial impact on our school district. And we’re not going to have to buy as many school buses in the next few years,” said Dr. Merlyn Johnson, Cassville Schools Superintendent.

It’s all part of the EPA’s 2022 Clean School Bus Rebate Program. The goal is to replace existing buses with zero-emission vehicles.

“These are just better buses. They’re cleaner, they’re safer, and, you know, they’re quiet. They’re so quiet, and it’s a better environment for our kids and our staff who are riding on these buses,” said Dr. Johnson.

The school purchased five new electric buses and charging equipment infrastructure with the funding it received. The savings amount to an estimated $25,000 a year just in diesel fuel.

“Essentially, these are the rolling classrooms, that big yellow bus rolling classroom for kids to learn about clean energy.”

We spoke to 2nd grader Keegan Thompson, and he tells us these new buses make traveling to and from school much more enjoyable.

“They’re really cool. They’re really quiet. When we get on in the mornings and in the afternoons, we can just have a peaceful time,” said Thompson.

Administrators tell us they hope to replace the remaining 26 diesel buses in the near future.