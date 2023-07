MONETT, Mo. — A Pierce City man is charged with kidnapping and child endangerment.

Around six Thursday morning, Monett police responded to the 800 block of East Cleveland Avenue. A teen reported a man was in a vehicle with a small child at her workplace and attempted to kidnap her.

She fled the situation safely, and the child was eventually found safely at home with a parent.

Police arrested 34-year-old Aaron Michael Fryer for the incident and said there is no threat to the community.