CASSVILLE, Mo. — One person is dead, and another is in custody after a stabbing in Cassville, Saturday night.

Cassville Police say just after 8:30 p.m., a young man showed up at the Barry County Sheriff’s Office saying he was chased away from the scene of a stabbing.

Officers then responded to the Miller Storage Units on Old Highway 37, and that’s where they found the body of 40-year-old Andey Hunter, of Exeter, Missouri – dead from apparent stab wounds.

Officers at the scene arrested 30-year-old Richard Randolph of Cassville.

Randolph is being held without bond on charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.