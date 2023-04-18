MONETT, Mo. — A celebration involving dirt takes place in Monett.

Ground was broken, Tuesday morning, on an expansion and remodeling project at Monett’s Children’s Center location. Fifteen-hundred square feet will be added to its existing facility — and is expected to be finished by mid-June.

The second phase will entail renovations inside — with all of the work slated to be finished by November. The $800,000 project is being fully funded through the Children’s Trust Fund of Missouri and the sale of Missouri Neighborhood Assistance Program tax credits.

“The needs have just continued to grow here in Monett over the years, and so it’s just time to update our facility and expand the facility to make sure we’re providing the best place possible for child victims,” said Matt Stewart, Children’s Center Exec. Director.

“To see the results and it does help and, you know, our hope is that this child can live a normal life like the rest of us do,” said Kevin Huffmaster, Children’s Center Executive Board Member.

The Children’s Center is based in Joplin — and also has locations in Nevada and Butler.