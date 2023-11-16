MONETT, Mo. — One of the largest holiday light displays in the area is preparing for its 20th straight year of brightening the community.

Monett’s Festival of Lights sits on 65 acres of land and will feature more than 60 light displays spread across North Park.

Officials with the Monett Chamber of Commerce said it’s taken more than half a million dollars of donations from local businesses and families to make this event happen over the past 20 years.

And though things have changed, like the park now exclusively having LED lights, Chamber officials say their mission has stayed the same.

“What builds the community is when you can get the business organizations and the civic organizations and the volunteers, and you get everyone working together on a common goal, that’s how you build a community,” said Brett Heman, Monett Chamber of Commerce Executive Director.

The Festival of Lights opens next Wednesday night, November 22.