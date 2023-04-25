MONETT, Mo. — High school students interested in teaching had a way to get a leg up on the competition Tuesday, gaining resources from a career fair.

Monett High School hosted a Teacher Education Career Fair. Representatives from 13 colleges were on hand to answer questions and provide students with pertinent information. A total of eight students also got the chance to sign with their college of choice.

“I think it’s important really to just get the word out there about education, that education is not just classroom teachers. It’s so many things. There are so many different professions inside the umbrella of education, and things like this are a really big deal,” said Sadie Camp, a senior at Monett High School.

As an incentive to attract more students to the education field, the school will award three students a $500 scholarship.